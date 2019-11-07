July 24, 1941 - November 5, 2019

Brodhead, WI -- Karen A. Frie, 78, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. She was born on July 24, 1941 in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Philip and Bernice (Appleman) Evans. Karen married Ernest Frie, Sr. on June 13, 1959 in Footville. She did foster care in her home. Karen loved to bowl and do ceramics. Her joy in life was family and watching the grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.

Survivors are her husband, Ernest; sons, Ernest Jr. (Jeanne), of Isle, MN. and Jeff (Julie), of Whitewater; daughter, Tammy Frie, of North Dakota; five grandchildren: Amber (Theran) Hardtke, Lindsay (Brian) Ziegler, Randy, Courtney and Laura Frie; four great-grandchildren: Aria, Noah, Cora and Carter; and sister, Mary (Dennis) Casey. Karen was preceded in death by her parents; son, Randy; and brother, Philip.

Funeral services will be held at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Hwy 11 and South Coon Island Road, Orfordville at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. until the time of the services at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be in Plymouth Cemetery.

