Madison, WI - Kandy L. Flood, 48, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at UW Hospital and Clinics-Madison. She was born November 14, 1974 in Janesville to Jerry and Shirley (Pohill) Flood. A graduate of Craig High School, she would commit herself to caring for her family and anyone who asked for her help. This commitment brought her to being a resourceful woman who found the means to get what was needed.
She enjoyed cooking, crafts with the kids, wearing a sun dress everyday in summer, watching anything Tyler Perry and was so brutally honest to you that you respected her more. She loved dogs and always wanted to see the Grand Canyon and the ocean. Her trademark fingernails will be remembered by her family.
Kandy is survived by her daughters: Marisa Flood and Makia Flood and Gabby; grandchild Henrick; sibling: Kellyann Wilson and Geri Flood (Leonard Washington, Jr); niece Tesia Washington; best friend Andrea (Jerry) and other special friends. She was preceded in death by her father Jerry Flood; long time love Devarn Triplett; and brother-in-law Jimmy Wilson, Jr.
Per Kandy's request no formal services will be held for her. A memorial fund in Kandy's name is established at Educators Credit Union, 2652 N Lexington Dr, Janesville, WI 53545 to help with expenses and a college fund. The APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family.
Special thank you to April Brown and her daughter Rhiana Billups and Dee Triplett III for being there for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Kandy Flood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
