Kandy L. Flood

November 14, 1974 - December 29, 2022

Madison, WI - Kandy L. Flood, 48, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at UW Hospital and Clinics-Madison. She was born November 14, 1974 in Janesville to Jerry and Shirley (Pohill) Flood. A graduate of Craig High School, she would commit herself to caring for her family and anyone who asked for her help. This commitment brought her to being a resourceful woman who found the means to get what was needed.

