Janesville, WI - Justin Paul Pfeiffer, I, age 40, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born in Monroe, Wisconsin on May 21, 1981; the son of Shelly (Pfeiffer) and Don Johnson. He was a 1999 graduate of Craig High School and worked for O'Reilly Auto Parts as a parts driver. Justin married Jennifer Morris on May 18, 2009 in Janesville and they were blessed with three children: Eva, Roland and J.P. He was an avid gamer was always quick with a joke and enjoyed being a goof from time to time. Justin will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; three children: Eva, Roland and J.P. Pfeiffer; parents, Shelly and Don Johnson; father, James Harris; siblings: Shannel Pfeiffer, Jessica Olson, Samantha Mageland, Jay Johnson, Matt Johnson, and Darren Johnson; cousin, Neil (Rylee) Pfeiffer III; uncles and aunt, Neil Pfeiffer, Kevin Pfeiffer and Cathy Hedgecock; and godmother, Diana (Kevin) Lucero. Justin is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; and godfather, Royce Zimmer.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with committal immediately following to Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be given to his family, for a College fund to be established for Justin's children. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
