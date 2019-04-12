March 20, 1982 - April 8, 2019

Whitewater, WI -- Justin Buchholz, age 37, passed away at home on Monday, April 8, 2019. He was born in Brookings, S.D. on March 20, 1982, the son of Michael and Terry (Prochazka) Buchholz. He worked as a dock worker for Dohrn Trucking.

Justin is survived by his six children: Trysten Reyes, Daymien Reyes, Londyn Buchholz, Adam "JJ" Buchholz, Trinity Usher, and Alanah Zachow; mother, Terry (David) Carpenter; father, Michael (Reenie Neitzel) Buchholz; fiancee, Dawn Meade; two siblings, Kelly Prochazka and Jeremiah (Rebecca) Buchholz; grandma, Kay Derrick; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Khyrie A. Ball; and grandfather, Robert Derrick.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m., noon, on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to help the family.