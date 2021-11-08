Justin Aaron Black

Janesville, WI - Justin Aaron "Boo Boo Bear" Black, age 27, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 31, 2021. He was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 21, 1994; the son of Aaron Black and Michelle (Malleck) Ochoa. He will be fondly remembered as a proud father, loving son and brother, and a caring dedicated friend to many. Justin was one of the most optimistic, big-hearted, helpful individuals that his family and friends had ever known, his love truly knew no bounds. A man who could acknowledge your mistakes, and never held them against you; he knew bad days were just bad days and went about each day as if it were a good one.
He will be dearly missed by his children, Jayce and Brielle Black; fiancé, Kendra Kufahl; mother, Michelle Ochoa; father, Aaron Black; step mother, Melissa Black; silbings: Michael (fiancé, Hannah Rheinschmidt) Black, Thomas (Valerie) Black, Seth Black, and Sebastian Black; nephew, Alexander Justin Black; and more friends than you could mention.
Justin is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Elaine and Alfred Louden; and uncle, Frank Ritchey.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. with a time of sharing at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11th, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Justin Black as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
