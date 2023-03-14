June Marie Spors

June 15, 1935 - March 11, 2023 Black River Falls, WI - June Marie (Kohnert) Spors of Black River Falls WI, formerly of Edgerton, WI sadly left us on March 11, 2023 after a short illness. She was born in North Bend WI on June 15, 1935, the daughter of Gus and Celia Kohnert. She grew up on the family farm on the north side of Melrose.

She graduated from Melrose High School in 1953 and married Leslie Spors on October 3, 1953.