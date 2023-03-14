June Marie Spors

June 15, 1935 - March 11, 2023 Black River Falls, WI - June Marie (Kohnert) Spors of Black River Falls WI, formerly of Edgerton, WI sadly left us on March 11, 2023 after a short illness. She was born in North Bend WI on June 15, 1935, the daughter of Gus and Celia Kohnert. She grew up on the family farm on the north side of Melrose.
She graduated from Melrose High School in 1953 and married Leslie Spors on October 3, 1953.
Together they raised three sons, Robert (Shellie) from Janesville, WI, Steve (Lesa) from Ettrick, WI and Brian (Paige) from Janesville.
June spent 32 years assisting teachers and students at Edgerton Elementary School. She was very active at the Methodist Church and an integral part of the annual Gifts for Kids Drive. She was also a member of the Edgerton Hospital Auxiliary.
“June Bug” was a social butterfly and loved family gatherings. On nearly every occasion, you could hear Les say “Junifer, the bus is leaving” and according to Les they would still be there 2 hours later.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Clark Kohnert; and her sisters Janet Cotton and Lois Pontario.
Surviving are June’s husband, Les, of 69 years; her children; 13 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; as well as her sister Eleanor.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Services will be held at 11:00am at the United Methodist Church 112 Albion St. Edgerton on Saturday, March 18th followed by refreshment and fellowship. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until time of service.
A private family burial will be in Melrose, WI on March 19th at 2:00pm. This will be followed by a celebration of life starting at 2:30 at the American Legion in Melrose.
A very special heart felt thank you to Morrow Home Community First Floor Staff for their amazing care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers please make donation to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital or a Children’s charity of the donor’s choice in memory of June Spors.
Torgerson’s Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family, 715-284-4321.
