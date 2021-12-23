Janesville, WI - June E. Zeilinger, age 97, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly (she planned to live to 100!) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. She was born in Beloit on June 16, 1924; the daughter of Alfred and Lulu (Garber) Pfeiffer. She was a graduate of Beloit High School and went on to marry Frederick J. Zeilinger Jr. on April 11, 1953: and they were blessed with four children: Lorie, David, Kathleen and Timothy. June had previously worked for Fairbanks, Beloit State Bank, Merchants and Savings, Home Interiors, and the Ramada Inn. June had a love for flowers and gardening and often enjoyed them while sitting on her backyard swing.
She is survived by her children: Lorie (George) Williams, Dave (Lynn) Zeilinger, Kathy (Jim) Gunderson and Tim Zeilinger; grandchildren: Kimberly (Mark) Rennegarbe, William Livingston, Kirah Zeilinger, Krysta Zeilinger, Peter (Alicia Solberg) Gunderson, Wendy (Santos) Medrano and Amy (Ben Cooley) Gunderson; great grandchildren: Lydia, Brandon, Martha, Liliana, Kelsey, Jack, Addysen, Jackson, Vanessa, Sofia, Alexa, Printessa and Liv; brother, Phil (Joyce) Pfeiffer; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. June is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; and sisters, Leona Bennett and Ruth Nickel.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal will follow to Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
