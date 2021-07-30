December 19, 1935 - July 25, 2021
Janesville, WI - June Armstrong, 85, of Janesville, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday July 25, 2021 surrounded by her family and comforted by her faith in Christ.
June Medley Armstrong was born December 19, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to Howard and Blanche McCully. She graduated from high school in Barrington, IL then relocated to Trinket Hill farm in Kentucky with her family. At Trinket Hill, June discovered her love for horses. While attending the University of Kentucky, June became a radio disc jockey. June later returned to the Chicago area where she worked in print media, radio, television and as a promotions director where she would host famous talent. After moving to Wisconsin with her daughters, she found her true passion, teaching academics and the arts at the elementary level, where she is remembered by her students and their families for her kindness and making learning meaningful. June used her teaching and musical talents to bless others with activities at Cedar Crest retirement home in Janesville and continued to tutor students until recently when health problems prevented this.
June's daughters and grandchildren fondly and gratefully remember how June shared her love of the arts, literature and culture. June would make it a priority of reading aloud to all of us and taking her daughters to the library regularly. She would sing us to sleep with folk songs and hymns while playing the guitar. Her insistence on playing dress up, having tea parties, and sharing classic literature and movies have enriched our lives.
June is survived by her four daughters: Laurie (John) Campbell, Lucy (Chris) Haug, Liza (Darron) Witt, and Bonnie (Jason) Loreti, and her sister Susan (David) Barkman. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Emma, Erin, Elizabeth, Carissa, Amanda, Rowan, Benjamin, Brynn, and three great grandchildren: Isla, Orion, and Collette. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Howard H. McCully III.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Heartland Hospice and Willowick, Janesville for all their devoted care and words of encouragement during this trying time. We know that Mom loved all of you and had formed strong relationships with many of you. Thank you again!
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to The Janesville Early Literacy program, Checks may be payable to the School District of Janesville. Attn: Early Literacy Task Force, 527 S. Franklin St, Janesville, WI 53547 or to Heartland Hospice Services, 6885 Vista Green Way, Rockford, IL 61107.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Emmett Kaske officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Pigsah Church Cemetery, Pigsah, KY. HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com