March 7, 1942 - April 27, 2020
Evansville, WI -- Juna F. Nimz, age 78, of Evansville, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on March 7, 1942 in Davis, IL, the daughter of Homer and Mabel (Gross) Wahl. She graduated from Albany High School in 1960. Juna married Richard Nimz on October 14, 1961 in Albany. She worked at Baker Manufacturing in Evansville, WI for 30+ years. Juna enjoyed visiting and entertaining family and friends with homemade pies. She also liked gardening, and volunteering at the Care Closet. Juna was a very dedicated member of the United Methodist Church, of Evansville. Her love was being able to follow her grandchildren as they played in each of their sporting events. They were her pride and joy.
Juna is survived by her husband, Richard of 58 years; her three children: Scott (Patty) and Brian of Evansville, Teresa (Ike) Wille of Edgerton; seven grandchildren: Kaylee (Aaron Kuebli), Brad, Dylan (Ally Handel), Sarah, Courtney, Kyle, and Lida; and one great-grandchild, Grant Kuebli; sister, Sandy (Roger) Lewis; brother, Don (Brenda) Wahl; brother-in-law, Mahlon Frie; and sister-in-law, Carol Ann (John) Paulson. She is further survived by many nieces; nephews; and close friends. Juna was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers and sisters: Jerry, Twila, Wayne, Lois, Merlin, Verla, Velda, James.
Juna's family will be having a private memorial service, with Pastor Anne Scott officiating. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. Ward-Hurtley Funeral home is assisting the family. Memorials can be made to United Methodist Church, Evansville. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the St. Mary's ICU staff for all the care they gave to her and her family. With everything going on in the world, the family was able to visit her.