Juliette H. (Hanson) Branks

April 25, 1939 - November 2, 2020
Cleveland, WI - Juliette "Julie" Branks was called home to be with the Lord on Nov. 2, 2020. She was born on April 25, 1939 in Janesville to Merle and Elizabeth Hanson (Capelle). Julie married Joseph "Joe" Branks in 1989; Joe passed away in April.
Julie graduated from Janesville High School in 1957. She was formerly the curator of the Milton House Museum and a long-time employee of the Kohler Company. Julie loved music, reading, writing, cooking, quilting, and she adored all animals. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Those Julie leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two children, Tony (Nancy) Lukas and Heidi (Charlie Grode) Lukas; two grandsons, Nate (Amanda) Lukas and Adam Lukas; three step-children, Michael Branks, Jenny Branks, and Amanda (Tom) Bolger; and brother, Gordon Hanson. She is further survived by her ex-husband, Hank Lukas and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Joe; Julie was preceded in death by her brother, Cal Hanson.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Memorials may be sent to Lakeshore Humane Society, 1551 North 8th Street - Manitowoc, WI 54220.
Julie's family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Shady Lane in Manitowoc, The Cottages in West Bend, and Cedar Hospice in West Bend for their loving care.
Julie's family also wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the Schuette Family for years of friendship and neighborly love for Julie and Joe.