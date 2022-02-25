Julie R. (Turner) Quade

JANESVILLE, WI - Julie Rae Quade, age 61, of Janesville passed away on February 21, 2022. She was born on May 26, 1960, in Janesville, the daughter of Raymond and Lillian (Carhartt) Turner. She grew up in Janesville and attended Janesville schools.
Julie was formerly employed as an activity's coordinator by Cedar Crest Retirement Community where she was very proud to be caring for people, something she thoroughly enjoyed doing. Julie's other love were her children and grandchildren, there was never anything more important in her life than they were.
Julie is survived by her husband, Marvin Quade; children, Josh Radloff of Janesville, and Rebekah Radloff of Fort Myers, FL; grandchildren, Jacob, Logan, Keith and Brayah; sister, Kris Ellefson; brothers, Ray (Cathy) Turner, Randy (Sharon) Turner, and Tim Turner; special niece, Sage; and nephew, Jacob. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Lillian Turner, and a baby brother, Lonnie.
A visitation will be held from Noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 27,2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 27th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Private burial will be at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
