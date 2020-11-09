June 14, 1964 - November 5, 2020
Janesville, WI - Julie A. McLean, 56, passed away at home unexpectedly on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born June 14, 1964 in Edgerton to the late Walter and Cecelia (Aarstad) Jakubowski. On April 21, 1994, Julie married her loving husband Donald McLean at the Church on the Side of the Road, Rockton, IL.
Julie worked as a CNA at Cedar Crest for a number of years. She enjoyed gardening, and animals. Her greatest love though was caring for her family and being a grandma.
Julie is survived by her husband Donald; son Joseph Jakubowski; daughter Nicole Jakubowski; grandchildren: John Huey, Elijah, Robert Sapp, and Ezmerelda Sapp; siblings: Iris (Ron) Nicholson and Roy Jakubowski; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Gary Jakubowski.
Visitation for Julie will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.