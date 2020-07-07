December 2, 1954 - July 3, 2020
Juda, WI -- Julie M. Walmer age 65 of Juda, died peacefully, surrounded by her family Friday, July 3, 2020, at her son's home in Brodhead. She was born on December 2, 1954 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Robert and Margaret (Royce) Bagley. She graduated from Juda High School. Julie married Raymond Walmer on October 31, 1986 in Janesville. Julie worked as a manager at Stop N Go in Monroe, a realtor, and later at Shopko. She enjoyed camping, flowers and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond of Juda; son, Andy (Angel) Markham of Brodhead; father, Robert Bagley of Durand, IL; grandchildren: Camaron, Leilah, and Ayvah; brothers, Lonnie Bagley of Orfordville and Greg Bagley of Jeffersonville, KY. She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Bagley.
Private graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, with Pastor Tiff Bates officiating. Everson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank the Monroe Clinic Hospice, for all their kindness and support.