Julie M. Rotzoll

July 21, 1959 - September 22, 2022

Janesville, WI - Julie M. Rotzoll, age 63, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. Julie was born in Janesville on July 21, 1959; the daughter of Forrest and Mary (Viney) Dabson. She worked for Sub-Zero in Fitchburg, WI in assembly for many years. Julie was a very strong-willed woman, who often kept to herself. Every once and awhile, she'd let her sense of humor shine through. Julie always enjoyed riding her Harley on a beautiful day.

