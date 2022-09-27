Janesville, WI - Julie M. Rotzoll, age 63, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. Julie was born in Janesville on July 21, 1959; the daughter of Forrest and Mary (Viney) Dabson. She worked for Sub-Zero in Fitchburg, WI in assembly for many years. Julie was a very strong-willed woman, who often kept to herself. Every once and awhile, she'd let her sense of humor shine through. Julie always enjoyed riding her Harley on a beautiful day.
She is survived by her daughter, Jamie Rotzoll; grandson, Brecken Rotzoll; sisters, Maggie Haffery and Rose Taylor; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Julie is preceded in death by her parents; son, Tyler Rotzoll; siblings: Dan Dabson, Jim Dabson and Kathie Dabson; and niece, Alecia Haffery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022 in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Julie Rotzoll as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
