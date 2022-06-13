Julie M. (Jacobson) Griffin

Janesville, WI - Julie M. Griffin, 66, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at SSM St. Mary Hospital-Madison. She was born May 16, 1956, in Colby, WI to Tim and Ruth (Mageland) Jacobson. On July 4, 1994, Julie married Terry Griffin in Las Vegas, NV.
Julie was an educator her entire career with the Parkview Elementary School, Orfordville as the librarian. She even continued her own education and received her master's degree in elementary education. Julie had a true love for books and reading. She also enjoyed going wine tasting with her friends, and shopping.
Julie is survived by her husband Terry; mother Ruth Jacobson; sister Kathy (Kurt) Schwoch; brother-in-law Mike (Cecilia) Griffin; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Tim Jacobson; and aunts and uncles.
A visitation for Julie will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. She will be laid to rest at a later date in the Calvary Cemetery, Beloit. Memorials are appreciated to the In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to the Julie Griffin Memorial Fund in care of the Orfordville Parkview School District Business Office, 106 West Church St., Orfordville, WI 53576. The donations will be utilized for material improvements within the elementary school library.
