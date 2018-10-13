- October 9, 2018

Beloit, WI -- Julie L. Yuhas (Lattomus), age 57, of Beloit, passed away early Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. Her husband, Ray Yuhas, writes "Julie was a loving mother to two sons, Michael and Andrew Clift. A loving wife of 8 years to myself. We enjoyed camping fishing and boating, up at Petenwell County Park in Wisconsin. Every day I came home from work she would brief me on her day at work (Woodward), I will miss that very much. Julie also loved our home very much, which now seems empty without her here. She also went with me when I played horse shoes at the UAW Hall. We had many friends there. Julie will be missed by all of us."

She is survived by her husband, Ray Yuhas, of Beloit; her two sons, Michael (Monica) Clift, of Boscobel, WI, and Andrew Clift, of Janesville; her mother, Michal Lattomus, of Janesville; her brother, Thomas D. (Lisa) Lattomus, of Centreville,VA; her niece and nephews: Thomas, Morgan, and Ryan Lattomus; and by many friends. She was preceded in death by her dad, Thomas S. Lattomus, on October 6, 2018.

Memorial Services for Julie and her dad, Thomas, will be jointly held at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 15, 2018 at TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 409 E. Court St., with Rev. Kathy Monson Lutes officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday at the church.

Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville (608)752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com

