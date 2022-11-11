Janesville, WI - Julie Kay Elliott, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at AGRACE Hospice. She was born in Janesville on July 2, 1950, the daughter of Earl and Marion (Roehl) Elliott. She graduated from Milton High School in 1968. She graduated with honors at UW-Madison earning a Bachelor's of Arts degree in Journalism and Psychology in 1988, and a Certificate in Women's Studies. She earned her Master's Degree in Counseling from UW-Whitewater in 1997. Julie counseled and assisted low-income and underrepresented populations in enrolling and succeeding in post-secondary education. Julie exuded positive energy and would light a room up as she entered it. She would make conversation with everyone and enjoyed learning about their lives. She was very involved in breeding and exhibiting AKC purebred Lhasa Apsos and King Charles Cavalier Spaniels for 44 years. She lived for her beloved dogs.
Julie is survived by her 2 children: Monette Thiele and Michael A. Thiele II; mother, Marion Matteson; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father and brother, James Elliott.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
