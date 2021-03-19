March 11, 1957 - March 15, 2021
Janesville, WI - Julie Kay Bartle, age 64, passed away peacefully at her home on March 15, 2021. She was born in Duluth, MN on March 11, 1957, the daughter of Clifford and Goldie Tverberg. She attended Bayview Elementary, then Proctor Junior and Senior High, both in Proctor, MN. After high school graduation she moved to Janesville where she enrolled at Blackhawk Technical College and earned her degree in Physical Therapy.
Julie is preceeded in death by her parents Clifford and Goldie Tverberg, and mother-in-law Marilyn Bartle.
Julie is survived by her husband, Dan Bartle; Father-in-law Claude "Sonny" Bartle, Bakersville, NC; 4 sons: Jesse (Amy Fitzpatrick) Linhart, Reedsburg, Joshua (Becky Newlun) Linhart, Reedsburg, Jayson (Anna) Bartle, Prairie du Sac, and Justin (Shelby Tienor) Bartle, Edgerton, WI; 6 grandchildren "kiddos": Austin Linhart, Emma Linhart, Andrew Linhart, Avery Linhart, Logan Bartle, and Calvin Bartle the newest member, who entered the world on March 18, 2021; sister and best friend, Debra (Glen) Wright, 3 brothers: Steven (Chely) Tverberg, Scott (Carolyn) Tverberg, and Michael (Shari) Tverberg; 3 aunts: Donna Lund (Don) Bringman, Dora Brockman, and Mary Baban Ramsdell; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; extended family member and best friends: Beverly and Dick Pogorelski; the two hairiest family members (cats), Mr. Hendrix and Henry; and many other family and friends.
Julie's physical therapy career began as a therapist for the Clinton Wisconsin School District. Due to her abilities, knowledge, and professionalism she was referred to Theresa Fischer, an owner, of Rebound Physical Therapy in Rockford, IL. Julie was hired and allowed to remain focused in pediatrics. Julie found happiness, true love, and passion working with and being around children of all ages, from newborn to young teens. She would call her patients her "kiddos" and her world revolved around children and how she could give them the best care she possibly was able to provide. Her professionalism, abilities, and love for children, meant her "kiddos" were often referred to her by many doctors, other therapists, and most of the families of the children she treated. Throughout the years she gained a loving, professional respect from not only her superiors and coworkers, but from those that were entrusted to train under her guidance. Julie retired as a physical therapist working at Cedar Crest in Janesville, WI. Her passion never waivered and her professionalism never diminished however, there were no more children, no more "kiddos". Her happiness took a slight downfall, with aging and wear and tear on the body that consumes every physical therapist's body. The unhappiness downfall was short lived. The birth of her first grandchild, Austin, and the five to follow ensured that her happiness of being around children, "kiddos", would last forever, even after her passing.
A Celebration of Life will be held from from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the JANESVILLE VFW POST 1621. Julie's only request was for your presence in body and/or embedded memories, be it verbal, pictures, or written memories on a card or simple piece of paper.