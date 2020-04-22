June 17, 1939 - April 20, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Julie (Hassinger) Schmitz, age 80, of Janesville passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at home with her husband and family at her bedside. She was born in Vernon County on June 17, 1939, the daughter of Lewis and Florence Morris. Julie married Ralph Hassinger in 1958, and he passed away unexpectedly in 1983. She married Richard Schmitz in 1993. Julie was a talented seamstress, and made many outfits for her children during their childhood. She was also a wonderful cook, and loved dabbling in dessert creations, often entering national contests at the prodding of loved ones. She served as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader for years, and thoroughly enjoyed camping and outdoor life spent with her family as a result. Julie originally was employed by Fitzgerald & Webber Oil Company; she later worked for Warmkes Office Supply and retired from Blain Supply in 1993. Julie and Rich bought a second home in North Fort Myers, FL, where they spent 20 wonderful winters together.
Julie is survived by her loving husband, Richard; five children, including the "Hassinger Triplets": Margaret (David) Young, Marcia (John) Steinhorst, Marie (Michael) Severson, Linda Hassinger, and Thomas Hassinger; two stepsons, David (Caroline) Schmitz and Raymond Schmitz; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with one on the way; three sisters: Marlys Engels, Phyllis Anderson, and Tina Ransom; brother, Wayne Morris; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband; and sisters, Janet Larson and Joanne Krause.
A Rite of Committal service with Rev. Drew Olson presiding will take place at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery for immediate family. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church at a future date. The family wishes to thank the staff of Agrace Hospice and My Care of Wisconsin for the compassionate and loving care provided to Julie during the final months of her life. Memorial gifts may be made to Agrace Hospice. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
We were blessed with a wonderful mom and two great dads. Rich took such tender loving care of mom for many years, especially the last few. He kept meaning in her life, keeping her home to ensure she received the best care possible. Thank you Rich for being you, we love you. Hassinger 5