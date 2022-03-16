Janesville, WI - Julie Anne Benson, age 59, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 11, 2022 with her family at her bedside. Julie was born in Chicago on July 28, 1962; the daughter of Wilfred J. Jr. and Gladys (Baranowski) Goreham. She graduated from Eastridge High School in Kankakee, IL, class of 1980. Julie married her high school sweetheart, Curt Benson, at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Kankakee on December 22, 1984. Julie was a faithful member of Faith Community Church in Janesville, WI, where she enjoyed playing piano in the Praise Band. She worked for many years as a Medical Transcriptionist, and before that with the family printing business. Julie enjoyed traveling with Curt and often vacationed to Vero Beach, FL and Disney World with her family. Julie will be remembered for many things; among them her love and devotion to her family, to music and to her Savior, Jesus Christ. She had a gentle spirit that endeared her to all those who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Curt Benson; children: Erik Benson, Anna (Josh) Raine and Elizabeth Benson; grandchildren: Harrison Benson, Jacob Boettcher, Owen Huseman and Adam Huseman; mother, Gladys Goreham of Kankakee; sister, Janine (Mark) Reich of Beldenville, WI; mother and father in-law, Russ and Sandy Benson of Kankakee; brother in-law, Chris (RoseMarie) Benson of Bourbonnais, IL; and numerous Church Family and Friends. Julie is preceded in death by her father, Wilfred J. Goreham Jr.; daughter, Kristin Benson; and granddaughter, Hannah Huseman.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 18th at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; and will continue from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Sauk County, WI, Humane Society. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
