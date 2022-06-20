Albany, WI - Julie Ann Wiese, age 65, of Albany, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on Oct. 13, 1956, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of William Elmer Wiese and Lillian (Muzatko) Wiese.
Prior to her retirement in 2022, she enjoyed a career providing medical reconciliation for SSM Health. In her free time, she enjoyed nature and being outdoors.
Julie is survived by her always and forever husband, Gary Jones; her mother, Lillian Wiese; children, Crystal (Jason Patterson) Coleman, Brianne Schumacher, Angelina Coleman, Felicia (Jeff) Astin, Amanda (Chris) Scichter and Joseph (Emily) Jones; and grandchildren, Michael Klement, Montanna, Chyenne, Dakota, Ryder, Ryker, Kailey, Evie, Chloe, Ethan, Devon, Gabby, Carson, Addie Brooklyn, Connor and Hazel. She was preceded in death by her father; and her sister, Susan Bouska.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 10 a.m. on Friday June 24, 2022, with Pastor Katya Ouchakof presiding, followed by burial at Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona. A luncheon at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. will follow the burial on Friday. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022.