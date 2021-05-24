February 7, 1959 - May 19, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Julie Ann Schwellenbach age 62, Sun Prairie WI
On May 19 we began remembering Julie Schwellenbach as an amazing wife and partner, a loving mother, a cherished daughter and sister, a passionate and dedicated educator, a true champion for the less fortunate among us, and the greatest of friends to so many.
Some among us, in a lifetime, will cast a longer shadow. A shadow that demonstrates selflessness, happiness, and love, A shadow that provides comfort, protection and serenity. Julie cast an amazingly long shadow. A shadow that will continue to provide a path for so many to follow.
Julie was truly happy and always content with her life. Her greatest source of love, joy, and pride, for great reason, has been her son Mattthew (Matt) Hietpas and daughter Kaitlynn (Katie) Hietpas. Julie excelled at being an awesome mom.
She was a wonderful wife to Mike (Hietpas), and a true soulmate. Julie and Mike met in 1985 and married on June 12, 1993.
Julie was born to Ronda Schwellenbach and Edward Schwellenbach (deceased 2020) on February 7, 1959 in Janesville Wisconsin. Julie had three sisters, Pam (Sam) VanBrocklin, Lisa (Mark) Summerbell, Becky (John) Lami. Julie's sister Becky sadly passed in 2019.
Julie graduated from Parker High school in Janesville in 1977. And then with a Speech and Language Masters degree from UW Whitewater in 1983.
Julie was a Speech and Language therapist at C.H. Bird Elementary School in Sun Prairie for 30 years (retired in 2016).She really loved her job, She found great reward working with kids. She was always good for a cute story about one of her "kiddos".
Julie was a founding member and active in the local community through SPARC (Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition). She had built amazing friendships in this group.
After retiring from teaching, Julie ran for office as a Dane County Supervisor. She very much enjoyed her time on the board and the people she connected with there.
Julie loved to travel and she loved to spend many hours in her vast flower and vegetable gardens.
Julie genuinely appreciated and valued her many friends and she knew how to be a real friend to many.
Julie was diagnosed with advanced Ovarian Cancer in early 2020. Julie felt humbled by the outpouring of support she has received from so many over the past 18 months. She said that the support, considerate and kindness, made her feel like she could have done more at times, for others. The irony was not lost that the person that was more giving of herself than anyone, saw opportunities to do more.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert Drive in Sun Prairie, Monsignor Donn J. Heiar will preside. After burial at Sacred Hearts Cemetery, a celebration of Julie's life will take place at her and Mike's home, where food and refreshments will be provided from 2:30 to 5:00 p.m., 3118 Katie Ida Lane in Sun Prairie. Friends are welcome to attend the Mass and backyard celebration, or whichever is convenient. In lieu flowers memorial can be made to St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400