November 28, 1956 - March 18, 2019

Williams Bay, WI -- Julie Ann Higgins, 62, of Williams Bay, WI, passed away on March 18, 2019 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, WI. She was born November 28, 1956 in Chicago, IL, the daughter to the late John L. and Dorothy (Cronin) Higgins. Julie graduated from Williams Bay High School Class of 1975. After school, she worked for the C.B.O.E. in Chicago and later in sales,

Julie went on to be a loving homemaker for her three children. Julie's children and grandchildren were the light of her life, and she was so proud of each of her children as they married and raised their families with love. Julie took great pride in her

Irish heritage, and always felt lucky just to be a "Higgins". She struggled with MS for over 30 years, and did so like a trooper. She felt she was cursed with this disease because God felt she could handle it, and spared another from enduring it.

Julie is survived by her three children: Colleen (Phil) Farmakis of Powers Lake, WI, Stefanie (Israel) Quiles of Walworth, WI and Sean (Ashley Quinto) Powell of Madison, WI; seven grandchildren: Corinthia, Demetrius, Xavier, Sophia, Olivia, Jeffrey and Annabelle; nine siblings: Mary Beth (Don) Delchambre of Sturgeon Bay, WI, John "Jack" (Sandy) Higgins, Jr. of Williams Bay, Patricia "Patty" (Ken) Spotz of Williams Bay, William "Bill" (Colleen) Higgins of Arlington Heights, IL, Geraldine "Jerre" (Dave) Burrough of Williams Bay, Dorothy (Dr. Greg) Gerber of Lake Geneva, WI, Joan (Bob) Abrams of Williams Bay, Terrence "Terry" Higgins of Chicago, IL and Bernadette "Bonnie" (Joe) Martin of Janesville, WI; many nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; dear friends, Julie (Dr. Clifford) Poplar and friends at The Terraces in Lake Geneva. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial Mass will be 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 137 Dewey Ave. Fontana, WI 53125, with Fr. Daniel Sanders officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family, 438 Cherry Hill Dr., Madison, WI 53717. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.

The family would like to thank Dr. Poplar, Dr. Husnain and the ICU staff at Aurora Lakeland for their wonderful care of Julie, and for the caring guidance to the family on her final journey. A special thanks to her best friend since high school, Julie Poplar, who loyally stood by her and always offered a loving and helping hand.