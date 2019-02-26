September 29, 1957 - February 18, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Julie Ann Farnsworth passed away suddenly on February 18, 2019, at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital. Julie was born on September 29, 1957, to Lewis and Phyllis (Wethal) Farnsworth at Stoughton Hospital. Julie graduated from Evansville high school Class of 1975. Julie spent most of her life in the Janesville area working for Kandu Industries of Janesville. Julie was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and participated in Special Olympics annually. She enjoyed bowling, reading and listening to country music.

Julie is survived by her father, Lewis (Marion) Farnsworth of Evansville; two brothers, Jeff (Susan) of Evansville, and Larry of Madison. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Julie was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday March 2, 2019, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Janesville or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Julie's name. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com

Special thanks to Maren and the staff of Julie's group home in Fort Atkinson for the past three years, and to the staff at Fort Atkinson memorial Hospital.