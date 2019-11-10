June 9, 1966 - November 4, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Julie Ann Brown, 53, passed away, Monday, November 4, 2019, after a long illness. She was born on June 9, 1966, and graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1984. Known to her friends as "Downtown Julie Brown," she was an avid teddy bear collector and enjoyed spending her time with family and her two cats.

Julie was a beloved sister and Aunt, and is survived in death by her sisters: Donna (Brown) Thompson [Eric] of Elkhorn, Katherine (Brown) Carlstrom of Palatine, IL, and April (Brown) Valerin of Union Grove; four nephews; and three nieces. She is predeceased by her parents, James "Jim" and Jeanette Brown of Elkhorn, WI.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Pineview Cemetery, 10750 W. Beach Rd, Beach Park, IL 60087. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Kidney Foundation, kidney.org. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

Many thanks to the caregivers, doctors, nurses, DaVita dialysis, and Community Care team who cared for Julie, and to VIP Transport Services for her medical transport needs. Thank you Jessica for your care and friendship to our sister and our family, and to her caseworker, Mandy, for your aid and assistance with Julies special needs. We are grateful to all who brought light into her life. God bless you.