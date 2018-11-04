June 5, 1957 - November 2, 2018
Dodgeville, WI -- Julie A. Schroeder, age 61, of Dodgeville passed away on Friday, November 2, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family. Julie was born on June 5, 1957, in Dubuque, IA, to Alvin and Shirley Revenig. Julie and her family moved to Cuba City, WI, in 1974. Julie married Howard (Bill) Schroeder on July 16, 1976 in New Diggins, WI. Julie and Bill were married for 42 wonderful years. After moving to Cuba City, Julie worked at the family restaurant, the Dairy Sweet. Julie then attended Southwest Tech in Fennimore and earned an Associate Degree in Accounting. She worked as an accountant at Orchard Manor for several years. Julie moved to Edgerton, WI in 1996, and began working at the State of Wisconsin, where she was employed until her retirement in 2016. Julie thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren. Julie lovingly devoted the last 3 years caring for her brother, Chris.
She is survived by her two children, Shirley (Jackson) Hatch of Minneapolis, MN and Jon (Kelly) Schroeder of Janesville, WI. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Macie, Miles, Simon, Frank, Hailey, Isabel, and Jacob. Julie is also survived by her siblings: Steve (Kathy), Alan (Vicki), Jan (Bill), Jean (Lee) and Chris. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be on Thursday November 8, 2018 at GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME, 400 East Grace St., Dodgeville, WI from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home
400 E. Grace Street Dodgeville
