Julie A. (DeVoy) Lami

East Troy, WI - Julie A. Lami was born September 23, 1960 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Leroy A. and Shirley J. (Voss) DeVoy. She passed away on Thursday, February 23, at her home in East Troy, Wisconsin.
Julie loved visiting the porcupine mountains and loved to fish. She was DeVoy Racing's #1 fan and never missed a chance to cheer on her nephew. She was the rock of her family and welcomed everyone in with open arms.
Julie is survived by her children Ryan Lami and Amy (Aaron) Kahlke; her significant Other Larry Epright; her mother Shirley; sister Pam (Byron) Schaefer; brothers Steve DeVoy, Bruce DeVoy, and Bob (Diane) DeVoy; her grandpuppy Rizzo; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father; husband Kurt Lami; and sisters-in-law Brenda and Terri Devoy.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 18 at 3:00 PM at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth. The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the United Way of Walworth County, PO Box 202, Lake Geneva, WI 53147 or visit www.unitedwaywalworth.org/
For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.
