Julian Lee Stinson, Hr.

November 22, 1947 - September 18, 2019

Whitewater, WI -- Julian Lee Stinson, Jr., 71, Whitewater, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek, WI. Julian was born on November 22, 1947 in Americus, GA to Julian and Gladys (Hart) Stinson. He married Anne D'Antonio on November 21, 1983 in Apple Valley, CA. In 1997, they moved to Whitewater, where Julian worked for the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. He was a huge Warhawk football fan, and never missed a game. He enjoyed fishing when he was younger, softball, and gardening. Julian played and sang in a gospel group named The Lighthouse Messengers for many years. He was a member of the Highlands, New Jersey and Whitewater Lions Clubs, and his guilty pleasure was watching every episode of the soap opera, Days of Our Lives, since 1965.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Anne of Whitewater; son, Jay Stinson, of Chicago; daughters, Chandra (Mike) Wiesner, of Americus, GA and Ashley Stinson, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Janice (Art) Whitington, of Americus, GA; mother-in-law Carol D'Antonio, of Atlantic Highlands, NJ; brother-in-law, Ralph (Missy) D'Antonio, of Atlantic Highlands, NJ; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Howard) Lazerson, of Jackson, NJ; and many other cherished relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1225 W. Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, WI 53190 and on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church. As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to the Whitewater Dream Fund. www.nitardyfuneralhome.com

"No one is actually dead until the ripples they cause in the world die away."

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville and Rainbow Hospice for their care of Julian.