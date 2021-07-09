September 26, 1933 - July 7, 2021
Janesville, WI - Julia Ann (nee Quimby) Stainbrook, of Janesville died peacefully on July 7, 2021 after a decade long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
She was born in Arkdale Wisconsin on September 26, 1933 and married Gerald Ted Stainbrook on February 10, 1951 and was with him until his death January 18, 2000. She married Clarence Soddy on June 16, 2007. He preceded her death on June 30, 2021.
She is survived by her daughter Lynn Stainbrook (William) Perry, granddaughter Dr. Rachel (Patrick) Goodale, grandson Daniel (Jenny) Perry, five great-grandchildren, sisters Etta Beck and Leona Taylor, various nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by parents Victoria Dampier and James Gilman Quimby, brothers Raymond and Gilman Quimby and sisters Jane Peterson and Carol Peper, and son-in-law William L Perry.
A memorial service, in conjunction with her late husband Clarence Soddy, will be held at Mount Zion United Methodist Church on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:30 am and her cremated remains will be interred at Milton Lawn Memorial Park. HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME assisted Mrs. Stainbrook's family with her arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson.com.