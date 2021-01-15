January 8, 2021
Englewood, FL - Judy Rose (Barrett) McRoberts passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021, in Englewood, FL, where she resided. She was 62 years old. During her time in Englewood, she loved being with family, illustrating, painting and creating beautiful murals. Judy was an avid reader of fantasy/science-fiction novels and often spent time at the beach and by the ocean. She was known for her green thumb, and enjoyed tending to her gardens and had a gift for making things grow. She had an extraordinary voice, and loved singing her favorite Beatles songs.
Judy was a beautiful soul and always had a smile that shined like the sun. She was silly, funny, thoughtful, and the best Mother to her children and Nana to her grand babies, they were her world. Judy was a mother, a wife, a sister, a cousin, an aunt and a best friend. She had the kindest heart and she would have moved heaven and earth for those she loved. She always had an encouraging word to make people feel special and supported, especially children.
She was born in Edgerton, WI, and grew up on Highland Avenue, attending Edgerton High School. Her interests included the arts, music, nature, animals, and she had a great sense of humor. Judy also studied Graphic Arts at MATC in Madison, WI.
Judy is survived by her husband, James McRoberts; her two children and their families: her daughter, Michelle Hannon, son-in-law, Matthew Hannon; granddaughter, Arja Hannon; and grandson, Keldan Hannon; her son, Matthew Faldet and granddaughter, Kiersten Faldet; her sister, Carol (Bill) Jacobson; her brother, Phil (Dawn) Barrett; her brother, David (Bonnie) Collins; her brother, Joe (Mary) Barrett; her uncle, David (Joan) Dillon; uncle, Mike Dillon; her stepmother, Margaret Collins; best friend and cousin, Elaine (Chris) Angelakis.
She was predeceased by her parents, James Barrett and Maureen Dillon Collins; her stepfather, Joe Collins; her brother, Michael Barrett; and her nephew, Zack Barrett. Her wishes were to be cremated and arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Englewood, FL. A celebration of her life is planned for this summer in Janesville, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (www.petsgohome.org).
Fly high beautiful girl, I know you will watch over us. You are now our guardian angel, we love and miss you always.