April 8, 1945 - July 16, 2021
Janesville, WI - Judy Mae Mann, age 76, of Janesville, WI died on July 16, 2021 at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born on April 8, 1945 in Santa Rosa, CA, the daughter of Paul and Ruby (McWhorter) Rose. After her family moved to Lake Geneva, WI, Judy graduated from Lake Geneva Badger High School, where she met the love of her life, Thomas Mann Sr.
Judy married Thomas M. "Tom" Mann Sr. on August 26, 1961 and they were planning on celebrating 60 years of marriage next month. They moved to Janesville in 1974. She was employed by Janesville Riverview Clinic for 35 years. She was a long-time member of Orchard View Alliance Church and more recently of Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church. Judy was an active volunteer for the Salvation Army. She was a long-time 4-H Leader and helped found the Janesville Southeast 4-H Club.
Judy Mann is survived by her husband, Tom Mann Sr.; children, Connie (Tim) Lentz Torneby of Maple Valley, WA, Patricia (Brian) Richardson of Vancouver, WA, Thomas (Jamie) Mann Jr. of Janesville; grandchildren, Nicholas Lentz, Ashley (Alex) Shirley, Jennifer (Kyle Gretschmann) Mann; great-grandchildren, Adalynn and Camden; her sister, Rowena Moore of Laurelville, OH. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Bobby Mann and a sister Carmella Cooper.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at ROCK PRAIRIE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the CHURCH. Pastor Gail Monsma will officiate. Following the service, the family will meet friends in the CHURCH FELLOWSHIP HALL for a time to celebrate Judy's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Mercy Dialysis Center or the National Kidney Foundation. The Mann family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. On line condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com