Judy M. (Thorngren) Meyers

July 31, 1943 - January 19, 2021
Bonita Springs, FL - Judy M. Meyers, 77, passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2021, at her home in Bonita Springs, FL, after a long struggle with COPD. Daughter of the late Robert and Lillian Thorngren of Milledgeville, IL, Judy was born in Sterling, IL, on July 31, 1943. Growing up on the family farm, she enjoyed showing ponies with her brother, Dave, under the D&J Shetlands stable. Judy was a wonderful piano player and singer who loved performing throughout her childhood and adult life - whether at events or in several church choirs, including the Milton Choral Union. After high school, Judy trained to be a medical records technician at Sterling Community General Hospital, where she worked until marrying her long-time sweetheart, Les, in 1964 and moving to Platteville, WI.
Judy and Les moved to Janesville, WI, and raised their two daughters. Judy was active in their data services business for 25 years, and later she and Les lived on Lake Koshkonong and became snowbirds in FL and then permanent residents after retirement. An excellent cook, Judy loved to host dinners and travel with her family and close friends. She loved playing bridge and golf, and was in the Janesville bridge club and volunteered on the golf and bridge committees with their country clubs. A highlight was spending time with her four grandchildren at the beach and on their boat.
Judy will be greatly missed by her husband, Les; brother, David Thorngren (Rita); daughters Sheri Brezinka (Steve) and Cris Emerson (Tim); grandchildren Jordan, Taylor, Michael and Sean; brother-in-law Terry Meyers (Betty); cousins, nieces and nephews; and many friends. There are no services planned; however, if you want to make a gift in Judy's honor, please consider The Bridge Fund (thebridge-fund.org) or Hope Hospice (hopehospice.org).
