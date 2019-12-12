November 3, 1942 - December 10, 2019

Clinton, WI -- Judy M. Ferger, 77, of Avalon, WI, died on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Azura Memory Care, Clinton, WI. She was born on November 3, 1942 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Jack and Elaine (Borkenhagen) Dawson. Judy was a 1961 graduate of Park Falls High School. She married John Ferger Sr. on November 21, 1970 in Rockton, IL. Judy was previously employed by Olsen Agricultural Company in California as a purchasing agent, Durbin Piping in South Beloit, and Gilman Engineering in Rockford, IL. She enjoyed dancing, traveling, gardening, canning and freezing vegetables. Judy was very proud of her Greek Heritage.

Survivors include her husband, John Ferger Sr. of Avalon, WI; children, Colleen Janes of Janesville, WI, John (Jerry) Ferger Jr. of Decatur, IL, Pam (Jennifer) Ferger-Kreyer of Beloit, WI, and Lisa (Eric) Heine of Janesville, WI; 16 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; brothers, Ted Jaeger of Rockford, IL and George Jaeger of Athens, WI; brother-in-law, George (Doris) Ferger of Clinton, WI; many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; wonderful step-father, Ted Jaeger and sister, Betsy Jaeger.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 in JEFFERSON PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 23184 Bergen Rd, Poplar Grove, IL, with Pastor Linda Winkelman officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Monday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be given in her name to Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church or Beloit Regional Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com