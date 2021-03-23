July 22, 1946 - March 21, 2021
Janesville, WI - Judy M. Berger, 74, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 21, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born July 22, 1946 in Janesville to Carl A. and Mary A. (Geisinger) Schultz. On November 27, 1965, she married Harry "Steve" S. Berger at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Judy spent her years being a mom and wife but she also enjoyed her puzzles especially crosswords, helping others, and sewing in her younger years.
She is survived by her husband Steve of Janesville; daughter Brenda (Craig Thompson) Krauter of Janesville; six grandchildren: Kari (Casey) Schmeling, Sarah (Kyle) Johnson, Alyssa (Tony) Malless, Kylee Krauter, Samantha Lemke, Taylor Mae Kent; close family friend Sandy Locke; and two brothers: Carl Schultz and Robert Schultz. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and a son Brad Berger.
A Visitation for Judy will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. A brief service will follow and burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.