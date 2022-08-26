Judy L. Konkel

Janesville, WI - Judy Lynn Konkel, age 64, passed away on June 10, 2022 at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Janesville, WI. She was born on March 9, 1958 in Madison, WI; the daughter of Frank and Marcella (Vike) Henney. She married Lloyd Leo Konkel on September 23, 1978. Judy attended Malcolm Shabazz City High School in Madison, WI; and enrolled in college at sixteen years old, graduating from Beloit College in 1989; after interrupted efforts, persevered through Hodgkin's Lymphoma diagnosis and treatment in 1986 through to 1987. She graduated Summa Cum Laude and earned her Psi Chi and Phi Beta Kappa honors. Judy greatly valued education, and was incredibly proud that her two daughters joined her in Phi Beta Kappa in 2001 (Jamie at Colgate University) and 2004 (Robyn at Washington and Lee University).
Judy worked as a software consultant and service technician, later applying her skills as an instructional technologist at the University of Wisconsin in Janesville; where she earned Emeritus status. She was very proud of all the students that she mentored at the University and her role in the re-design and transformation of the Gary Lenox Library to the modern technological and service-based information center. Judy was most proud of her children, Jamie T. (Walter) Wasylenko and Robyn J. Konkel. In addition, Morgan B. Jaimes was like another daughter. Judy loved her grandchildren, Lucy and Lars, and they inherited her love of nature. Judy loved gardening and had the patience to nurture anything to grow. Her flower gardens bloom non-stop from early spring until hard winter, and she loved gifting friends with arrangements of her beautiful flowers.
Judy was very fond of animals, especially cats and horses, and the love that they give back. She rescued many cats in her lifetime and they followed her around, jokingly referred to as the "cat parade". She fulfilled her lifetime wish to own a horse. Judy discovered that her painted mare "Candy" was a rare medicine hat horse with unusual markings and blue eyes, who are highly prized and believed to have special powers.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Partners For Progress Therapeutic Equestrian Center, 23525 W. Milton Rd., Wauconda, IL, 60084. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
