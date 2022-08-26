Judy L. Konkel

March 9, 1958 - June 10, 2022

Janesville, WI - Judy Lynn Konkel, age 64, passed away on June 10, 2022 at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Janesville, WI. She was born on March 9, 1958 in Madison, WI; the daughter of Frank and Marcella (Vike) Henney. She married Lloyd Leo Konkel on September 23, 1978. Judy attended Malcolm Shabazz City High School in Madison, WI; and enrolled in college at sixteen years old, graduating from Beloit College in 1989; after interrupted efforts, persevered through Hodgkin's Lymphoma diagnosis and treatment in 1986 through to 1987. She graduated Summa Cum Laude and earned her Psi Chi and Phi Beta Kappa honors. Judy greatly valued education, and was incredibly proud that her two daughters joined her in Phi Beta Kappa in 2001 (Jamie at Colgate University) and 2004 (Robyn at Washington and Lee University).