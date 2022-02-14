Judy K. Atkinson

February 18, 1948 - February 8, 2022
Janesville, WI - Judith K. Atkinson (nee Dennison) of Janesville, WI passed away at Mercy Hospital on February 8, 2022. She was born on February 18, 1948 to Harry and Anna Dennison of Evansville. She attended Pleasant Prairie country school, and graduated from Evansville High School in 1966. She married Robert Atkinson in September of 1990.
As a young person, her aspiration was to be a novelist, but her career path turned her to nursing, and she graduated from Madison Technical College (MATC) with a nursing degree. Although she worked in Janesville, Milwaukee, Chicago, and Kentucky, she finished her career of over 20 years at Evansville Manor. Like most people in nursing, Judy was very compassionate, caring and kind to her patients who loved her. She once got to care for the country entertainer Hank Snow's wife, and often remarked how exciting that was.
Anyone who knew Judy was aware of her penchant for "dressing up". Wherever she went, her outfit had to match her purse, her watch, her necklace and shoes. She has left her extensive collection of fine jewelry to her sisters, nieces, great nieces and beloved friends. She was generous. She honored the birthday of all her nieces and nephews with a card and a sum of money equal to their years. She wanted them to know how much she loved them all. In addition, she attended their sporting, academic and social events regularly. She transported them to practices. She had a naive and somewhat "corny" sense of humor that made you laugh so hard. She collected dolls, and several times put on a display at the Evansville Manor A lover of animals, she adored her furry friends accumulated throughout the years, especially her dogs, (Cuddles, Fluffy, Harry, Sammy, Molly, Maxine and Jack, as well as a few cats). She was also proud to be on a drug task force in Rock County and other local charities. Yes, she loved large, and she was loved large as well.
Judy is survived by her husband, Robert Atkinson of Janesville. She is also survived by her siblings: sisters, Linda Babler, Beverly (Dave) Crans, Alice Burns, Sue (Dave) Boettcher, Brenda (Wayne) Glock, and Dawn (Chris) Cronin as well as brother-in law Curtis Traxler and her only brother Arthur Dennison. In addition, there are brothers-in-law Albert (Phyllis) Atkinson, William (Holly) Atkinson, Edward (Dianna) Atkinson and Dale, Jr. (Mary) Atkinson as well as sisters-in-law Minnie Atkinson, RuthAnn (Glen) Day, Kristine (Fred Mohns) Atkinson and Genevieve Atkinson. She was predeceased by her parents Harry and Anna Dennison, beloved sister Rebecca Traxler, beloved brothers-in-law Dennis Burns and James Atkinson.
A service will be held at 12:30 on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home in Evansville, WI with burial following at Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 - 12:30. Pastor Scott Whiting will officiate. We wish to thank the staff at the Mercy Trauma Center for their very compassionate and understanding care in our time of great sorrow. www.wardhurtley.com