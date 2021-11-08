Delavan, WI - Judy A. Dishneau, age 64, of Delavan passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born in Chippewa Falls on October 2, 1957 to Edgar and Mary Hunt. Judy was a RN for many years at several different facilities in the area. She was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Fontana. Judy was a founding member of the "72 Twisted Shifters."
Judy is survived by her life partner, Dennis Vingers; a daughter, Heather Hay, of Janesville; three grandchildren, Emily, Joseph, and Noah; an adopted granddaughter, Jamie Lynn; three sisters, Betty Hallum, of AK, Linda (Jerry) Moon, of TX, and Mary Jo Close, of FL; two brothers, Bob (Betty) Hunt, of FL, and Jim Hunt, of WI; and many nieces and nephews.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Shirley LeMay.
Services will be held at NOON on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to www.stjude.org/donate MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.