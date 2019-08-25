May 25, 1953 - August 12, 2019

Appleton, WI -- Judson Michael "Jud" Lowry, age 66, of Appleton, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, August 12, 2019, at University Hospital-Madison, with his family at his side. Jud was born on May 25, 1953, the son of the late Robert and Marjorie (Cox) Lowry in Janesville. He was raised in Janesville and attended Janesville Parker High School. He had three children while living in Janesville, two daughters, Jennifer and Jessica and a son, Adam. In 1999, he married the former Brenda Berg in Whitewater. They made their home in the Fox Valley and had one child, a daughter, Logan. He had numerous jobs in his lifetime, but sales engineering became his passion, finishing his career at Kenrich Industrial/EMS of Waukesha where he worked for the last 20 years, retiring in January of 2018. An avid sports fan, Jud enjoyed his Packers and Brewers, as well as Nascar. He was thrilled to watch his son, Adam play baseball and even coached him in his younger years. Not always a fan of basketball, he became Logan's biggest cheerleader during Wisconsin Flight AAU tournaments and at Appleton East High School. Harley and snowmobile trips with friends were a favorite activity as well as camping with their fifth wheel over the last few years.

Judson is survived by his wife, Brenda; and daughter, Logan of Appleton; daughter, Jennifer (Ken Richards) Lowry, and their children: Alexis, Morgan and Evan; daughter, Jessica Garrido, and her children, Austin and Mia; son, Adam Lowry of Appleton, and his children, Noah and Luke; brother, Jeff Lowry of Edgerton, and his children, Amber (Mark) Warmke and Ashley (Ken Schuur) Lowry; brother, Josh (Deb) Lowry of Janesville; mother and father-in-law, Rod and Donna Berg of Whitewater; and sister-in-law, Sandra Miller of Fitchburg; as well as great-nieces and nephews.

Jud was predeceased by his parents, Bob and Marj of Janesville; brother, Matt of Edgerton; and brother-in-law, Matt Miller of Fitchburg.

A family celebration of his life will take place at the ELKS LODGE, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

The family would like to thank the medical care team at Appleton Medical Center ICU, especially nurses Cassie and Kim as well as nurse Katie in the TLC unit at UW Hospital for their kind and compassionate care.