Janesville, WI - Judith Yvonne Hanson, age 83, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Oak Park Place with her husband by her side. She was born in Janesville on January 18, 1939; the daughter of Edward and Mayme (McKibbon) Vogel. Judy graduated from Janesville High School in 1957 and later married Donald A. Hanson Sr. at St. Patrick Catholic Church on May 23, 1959; sharing 62 years of marriage. She worked for many years as a Data Entry Operator for Data Dimensions. She enjoyed traveling, especially if the destination was Las Vegas or Atlantic City. Her life and love were her family and spoiling her great grandchildren. Judy had a passion for planning mystery trips for family and friends.
Judy is survived by her husband, Donald Hanson Sr.; children: Donald Hanson Jr., Victoria (Steve) Sathre, Greg (Lynda) Hanson and Nicole (Mike) Powers; grandchildren: Jon (Alex) Hanson, Travis Hanson, Brandon (Alycia) Hanson, Stephen (Tif) Sathre, Samantha (fiancé, Edgar Rodriguez) Sathre, Brad (Brianna) Hanson and Jasmine DeLap; 16 great grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Maryann Langer; brother in-law, William (Virginia) Hanson. She is preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Rachel Hanson; daughter in-law, Lorie Hanson; siblings: Edward Vogel, Thomas Vogel, Richard Vogel, Dorothy Bradley and Jane Murphy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal will immediately follow Mass to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
