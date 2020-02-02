September 19, 1939 - January 23, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Judith Root, age 80, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Holly's House in Stoughton. Judith was born in Chicago on September 19, 1939; the daughter of Martin and Jeanne (Ramsay) Root. Judith was married to William Hunt in 1959, and they were blessed with three daughters: Marti, Kim, and Jackie. Judith volunteered for the Janesville Literacy Council, Inc. in Janesville. She liked playing Bridge and hosted card parties in her younger years. Judith served as a teachers aide at Harrison Elementary School in Janesville for a number of years and also worked as a nurses aide. Judith went on to earn her Bachelor Degree in Education from UW-Whitewater, which was a very proud accomplishment for her. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Blackhawk Campground in Milton for many years. Judith was a big fan of the Warhawks and Green Bay Packers. Judy adored her grandchildren and great grandson, of whom she was very proud.

Judy is survived by her three daughters: Marti (Dewayne) Ginn, Kim (Richard) Dyble, and Jackie Hunt-Huff; grandchildren: Rachel (fiance, Nicholas) Ginn, Amanda (Trent) Goodrich, Jessica Ginn, Alex (Karyn) Dyble, David Dyble, Christian Dyble, Sofia Hinger, Charlotte Hinger, and Larry Huff Jr.; great grandson, Ezekiel Dyble; brother, Mike (Joey) Minahan; and extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, David Root and Patrick Minahan; and her special friend, Ken Polster.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. A fellowship will follow the service immediately to the Life Celebration Center at the Schneider Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Agrace Hospice or NAMI. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family would like to thank Holly and her husband John and the staff at Holly's House, Lee, Cindy and Samantha; Father Randy Budnar of St. Ann Catholic Parish, Stoughton; and the nurses and staff at Agrace, Janesville.