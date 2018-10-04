Judith Lynn Matheson

December 19, 1932 - October 1, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Judith Lynn (Preuss) Matheson, age 85, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on October 1. Fun-loving and always ready with a smile, Judy found joy foremost in her family and friends. She engaged in a full social calendar, from bowling trips and golf outings in her younger days, to singing with the Daylilies, playing cards, dice and cribbage and attending stage shows with the "Fireside Five" in recent years. An avid Brewers/Packers/Badgers fan, Judy followed her teams with the same optimism that carried her through life. Her sense of humor was charming. Her desire to please unmatched. She was the "cool grandma" before grandmas were cool.
She is survived by son, Paul (Joel); daughter, Laurie (Kevin); daughter, Lynn (Terry); grandchildren: Steve, Curt, Maddie, Bethany (John), Dylan and Rebecca (Chris); great-grandchildren, Ellia and Henry; and many dear friends. Judy will also be missed by many co-workers at Parker High School, where she worked for 16 years, and Dodgeville High School, where she spent 17 years. She leaves behind good friends from Mineral Point, as well, where she and Bill raised their children on Merry Christmas Lane. She is preceded in death by her husband, William; parents, Walter and Mary; brother, Stuart; and sister-in-law, Kaye.
Visitation will take place at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 210 S. Ringold St., Janesville, WI 53545, on Friday, October 5th, 2018 from 11 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 1 p.m. A private burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will host a luncheon after the service in the church cafeteria. Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035, or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions, or to leave the family an online tribute message.
