December 8, 1944 - March 17, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - Judith Layne Wickersham, age 76, passed away after a brief illness with her family by her side on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. She was born in Beloit on December 8, 1944, the daughter of Earl and Doris (Conrad) Schultz. She graduated from Evansville High School in 1962. Judy met and married Dave Wickersham in 1964. They moved to Janesville and together they raised three daughters. Throughout their marriage they traveled extensively. They have visited all 50 states as well as Mexico, Africa, China, Israel, and many countries in Europe. Judy worked for 26 years at Blackhawk Community Credit Union, retiring in 2006. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Janesville.
Judy was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She helped create special family traditions that will carry on in her husband's, daughters' and grandchildren's lives. Birthdays, holidays, and even Tuesday pizza nights with her husband were shared with love. Every visit ended with hugs and kisses good-bye.
Judy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dave; 3 daughters and their spouses: Rebecca (Chris) Anderson of Janesville, Amy (Aaron) Martin of Germantown, WI, and Sara (Adam) Rislov of La Crescent, MN; 9 grandchildren: Nathan, Emily, and Megan Anderson, Paige, Aiden, Calaen, and Grady Martin, and Lauren and Sam Rislov; 3 siblings: James (Jerene) Schultz, Janet Nelson, and Joanne Gibbs; as well a host of other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joyce Bobzien; and brother, John Schultz.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Michael Mueller officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, at the FUNERAL HOME. A private burial will be held. Memorial donations are preferred to Agrace Hospice Care. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com