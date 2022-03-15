Judith L. "Judy" Millard

Janesville, WI - Judith L. Millard, age 87, and lifelong resident of Janesville, passed into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, March 13, 2022. She was the only child of Rudolph and Leone (Grunzel) Zillmer. Judy was a 1952 graduate of Janesville High School and worked in many factories around Janesville throughout her life. She had been a member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Chuch for all of her 87 years and met her "friends for life" while attending parochial school there. Her love of God and faith were always very important to her. Judy loved her family and friends, especially her grandchildren (and grandpets). She had limitless space in her heart for the young and less fortunate. Judy gave to numerous charities throughout the years because, "it is the Christian thing to do." Besides her love of God, family, and friends, she enjoyed her girlfriend trips to Vegas, volunteering, the US military, Brewers, Packers, and all types of music. She was also very proud of her German heritage.
Judy is survived by her children, Matthew (Iann) Millard of Janesville and Kristine (Daniel) Sterk of Franksville, WI; 3 grandchildren: Cole and Julia Sterk and Trenton (Tauna) Marko; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, many special uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Mom was a kind, generous, and loving mother, grandmother, and friend, and she will be missed by all who knew her. "If smiles were dollars, she'd be worth her weight in gold." - quote given to mom in her 1952 Janesville High School yearbook. She was definitely worth that and so much more. Thanks, mom, for everything and we will see you again someday.