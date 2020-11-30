Judith L. "Judy" Jones

July 14, 1936 - November 24, 2020
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE---Judith L. Jones, age 84, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville. Judy was born in Geneva, NY on July 14, 1936, the daughter of A. Glenn and Margaret (Johnston) Rogers. She married Donald S. Jones on June 8, 1974. She worked at Parker Pen for over 20 years working in Foreign Customer Services. She was proud of her up-state New York heritage and she enjoyed returning there frequently, as well as traveling all over with her family. She loved being with her friends, and her family meant the world to her. Over the years, she was active at The Gathering Place and Rotary Gardens. Judy had a strong faith, a positive outlook and was young at heart. She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.
Judy is survived by her 3 children: Linda (Terry) Vaughn of Beloit, Jerry Larsen, and Curtis (Nance) Larsen both of Janesville; 7 grandchildren: Cal (Mandy) Vaughn, Joel Vaughn, Erin (Adam) Juhl, Kyle (Brian Warson) Larsen, Carl Larsen, Stewart (Jewel) Dupre and Jesse (Abby) Dupre; 14 great grandchildren; 4 siblings: Kandy (Tom) Kappler of Harpursville, NY, Joan Elizabeth (Fred) McLean of San Jose, CA, Jim (Priscilla) Kelso of Mexico, NY and Reid Kelso of Syracuse, NY; and other extended relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Don.
A Private Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville with Rev. Jesse Beernink officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made in Judith's name to The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St, Milton, WI 53563. For on-line registry and condolences: www.whitcomb-lynch.com