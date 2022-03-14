Judith L. (Henning) Schumacher

JANESVILLE, WI - Judith Jean Schumacher, age 80, a long-time Janesville area resident passed away at Rock Haven Nursing Home on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. She was born on January 10, 1942, in New Hampton, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Stella (Rima) Henning. She attended elementary and middle school in Decorah, Iowa where the family resided until moving to the Janesville area in 1956. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1960.
Judith married Thomas F. Schumacher and they later divorced. She was employed in the office at Mercy Hospital and later in the tire department office of Lein Oil Company where she worked for many years. Judith enjoyed bowling, country music, NASCAR and doing family genealogy.
Judith Schumacher is survived by two children, Garret (Susan) Schumacher of Edgerton, and Janelle (Fred) Pohlman of Edgerton; grandchildren, Ryan Schumacher, David (Cassie) Davis, Alexandria (Steven) Davis, Erica Schumacher, Brandon Pohlman and Brice Pohlman; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia (Ronald) Miller, and Kathryn (David) Personette; brothers, James (Valerie) Henning, Stephen (Dawn) Henning and Jeffrey (Deb) Henning. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Private interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be from Noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences maybe shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
