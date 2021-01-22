May 28, 1941 - January 16, 2021
Minocqua, WI - Judith Kay Swartz, 79, of Minocqua, Wisconsin, passed away on January 16 in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born May 28, 1941 in Elroy, WI, the daughter of Andrew and Leona (Rickey) Nelson. She was a 1959 graduate of Elroy High School. After graduation, she moved to Zion, IL where she met the cute young man who was always late for church, Charles V. Swartz. They were married June 16, 1966. Charles and Judith spent several years in Wonewoc and Janesville, WI. They raised their children in Edgerton, WI. Judith kept a spotless home, and spent time sewing and crafting. After retiring to Blue Lake in Minocqua, Judith began quilting. Her quilts were impeccably crafted and beautiful. She took great pride in her work and enjoyed sharing them with loved ones. She was highly active, and took up paddle boarding at the age of 73.
Judith is survived by her loving husband, Charles; sons, Curtis (Candice) Swartz of Reedsburg, Bradley (Diane) Swartz of Minocqua; daughter, Heidi (Troy) Melton of Orfordville. She left four grandchildren: Alex (James) Sweetman, Nicholas Melton, Casey Swartz, and Codey Swartz. She had two great-grandchildren, James, and Felix Sweetman. She is also survived by sisters, Shirley (Frank) Thomas and Phyllis (Patrick) Tangney; brothers: Gordon (Sally) Nelson, Larry (Mary Jane) Nelson, Rick (Kathy) Nelson; brothers-in-law, John Swartz, and Ed (Diane) Swartz; and sister-in-law, Judith Reinke; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Leona Nelson; siblings: Gerald, Joyce, Gene, Dale, William, Robert, Ross, and Keith Nelson; and brother-in-law, Joseph Swartz.
She will be missed by many and remembered for her beautiful smile, soft voice, her kindness, and generosity.
Cremation services have been arranged by Bolger Funeral and Cremation of Minocqua. She will be buried in Elroy near her family. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
The family would like to give a special thank you to her sister, Shirley and nieces, Tanja and Tammy for racing to her side to care for her in her last moments, and for supporting the family.