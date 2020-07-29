Judith Kay Pass

October 9, 1943 - July 26, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Judith Kay "Judy" Pass, age 76, of Janesville, WI passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020. She was born October 9, 1943 in Stoughton, WI, the daughter of Maurice and Erma (Wittenwyler) Smith. She grew up in Brooklyn, WI and married her high school sweetheart, Garry Pass on September 15, 1962. She and Garry raised five boys, which was not always the easiest of tasks. She always took care of her own business. There was never "wait until your father gets home"; but she was always the one that always made sure everyone was taken care of. Judy was always very artistic and creative. Once all the boys were in school, she used those skills, for many years, to create beautiful flower arrangements at Centerway Floral. After her retirement, she and Garry enjoyed traveling and were able to winter in Northport, FL. She continued her art interest by coloring and taking ceramic classes, where she made many new friends. They made the annual commute for over 13 years before permanently residing back "home" in Janesville.
Judy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Garry; five boys: Ron (Terri), Brian (Cheryl), Joel (Sheila), Aaron and Kyle (Donna Dorsey); seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Craig; and great-grandson, Zach Olson.
A private gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME.
Judy's family would like to thank the Mercy Hospice support group for all the loving care they have given her this past year.