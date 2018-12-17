Judith "Judy" Waldsmith

August 22, 1939 - December 13, 2018
Afton, WI -- Judith "Judy" Carol Waldsmith, 79, of Afton, WI, died Thursday, December 13, 2018 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born August 22, 1939, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Bernard and Francis (Margeson) Elliott. Judy was a 1957 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Marvin Waldsmith Sr. on August 3, 1957 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on September 25, 1995. Judy was formerly employed by Admiral in Harvard, IL, Freeman Shoe in Beloit, WI, and Accudyne in Janesville, WI. She enjoyed camping, traveling to California, visiting with her family and listening to Country music. Judy was involved with the Toys for Kids. She was a life member of the Marine Corp League Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors include her children: James (Tonya) Waldsmith of Beloit, WI, Cindy Waldsmith of Beloit, WI, and Jodi (Tim) Thoftne of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren: Allison Waldsmith, Hunter Waldsmith, Joshua Waldsmith and Nicholas Waldsmith; great grandson, Camden; brother, Joe Elliott of California; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; son, Marvin Waldsmith Jr.; sisters, Nancy Piccione and Patti McMillan; and special friend, Marilyn Wagner.
Funeral service for Judy will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 20, 2018 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Philip Allen officiating. Burial will be in the Town of Rock Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to thank Bright Star, Beloit Regional Hospice, and her friends in Afton for all their care for Judy.
