Judith "Judy" Trudeau

March 1, 1939 - November 19, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Judith Ann "Judy" Trudeau, age 80, of Janesville, passed away November 19, 2019 following a short stay at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. She had battled cancer gracefully and optimistically for 8 years. Judy was born in Milwaukee on March 1, 1939, the daughter of Frank and Gertrude (Weise) Zinda. She graduated from Shorewood High School in 1957. and received a B.A. Degree from Ripon College in 1961. She was united in marriage to Walter K. "Wally" Trudeau on June 9, 1973 in Bessemer, MI. Judy was formerly employed by the Janesville Chamber of Commerce, Parker Pen Company and MCI Mechanical Contractors as an Administrative Assistant. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; Tuesday Morning Optimist Club; Janesville Athletic Club; and Mercy Health System Volunteers.

Survivors include her husband, Walter "Wally" Trudeau; children: Timothy P. Sullivan, Todd E. Sullivan and Teresa (Earl) Arrowood; sister, Mary Harp; grandchildren: Ryan (fiancee, Bailey) Trudeau, Megan (Ben) Crary, Kylie Trudeau, Anna (fiance, Jay Darrell) Cullen, Andrew Cullen, Bobby Cullen and Brooke Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Draven Arrowood and Remy Trudeau; as well as many nieces; nephews; cousins and friends. Her parents, Frank and Gertrude Zinda, preceded Judy in death.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 700 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. Michael Rahlf will officiate. Private interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville and at the Church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials may be made to the Janesville Tuesday Morning Optimist Club or Mercyhealth at Home Hospice.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com

A special thank you to Dr. Emily Robinson and the entire Mercy Oncology Department staff, for the excellent care they gave Judy