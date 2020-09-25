Judith "Judy" Ryder

June 22, 1942 - September 19, 2020
Janesville, WI -- It is with great sadness that the family of Judith Ann (Judy) Ryder, 78, announce her passing on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Judy was born on June 22, 1942 in Mondovi, WI to Robert and Bessie Bloom. After graduating from Cochrane-Fountain City High School, she married Glynn Ryder, in Fountain City on November 18, 1961. Shortly after, they moved to Janesville and had two children: Tammy Russo (Len), and Alan Ryder (Lanette). Judy worked at General Motors from 1986 to 1999 and Parker Pen prior to GM. Judy was a wonderful wife, loving mother, and devoted grandmother. As a wife, Judy was dedicated to her husband of 59 years. They loved going to fish fry's on Fridays and watching Packers games. Judy loved playing cards and frequented the local bars looking for a euchre tournament. If you spent any time around Judy then you know there was always a laugh! As a mother, there was no better. Judy and Tammy's common love of everything primitive country took them on many road trips. Alan never missed an opportunity to take Judy to play the slot machines at Ho Chunk. By far Judy's most rewarding role was that of grandmother. She was devoted to her four grandchildren. Whether it was tagging along on their trips to Disneyworld, traveling so they would have someone for Grandparents day at school, making their special sugar cookies (which she always bought) or playing endless games of Uno. There was nothing she wouldn't do for them. With all our love Mom.
Judy is survived by her husband; children; grandchildren: Sean-Michael Ryder, Savanah Ryder, Mallory Russo, Matthew Russo; siblings: Bob Bloom, Beverly Cunningham, Nelda Grimm, Arlene Hollister, Dan Bloom, Darrell Bloom, Mary Lanz, Brenda Bloom along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; siblings: Warren Bloom, Irene Bloom, Dale Bloom, Lyle Bloom, Karen Bloom, and Gary Bloom; and her devoted dog, Scooter.
There will be private family services at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com